Number of active COVID-19 cases rises to 523

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 523, up from 490 last Friday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

About 33% of these cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown to 4,448 from 4,398 last Friday. All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of recoveries has increased to 3,329, up from 3,312 last Friday.

The death toll stands at 596 (no change).

Some 71 patients are currently hospitalized, with six of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 328,583 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 8,490 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 2,032. Pest County is the second most affected, with 680 cases, followed by Fejér County (380 cases).