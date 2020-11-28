Number of active COVID-19 cases in Hungary nears 150,000

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 146,171, with 6,268 new cases and 152 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 4,516.

Some 20% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 204,708 up from 198,440 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 54,021.

Currently, 7,536 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 644 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,622,765 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 51,142 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 45,054. Pest County is the second most affected, with 26,582 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (13,454 cases).

The number of curfew violations registered by authorities throughout the country so far stands at 7,212.