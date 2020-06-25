Number of active COVID-19 cases drops to 906

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 906, down from 920 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

About 38% of these cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown by nine, to 4,123.

The number of recoveries has increased to 2,640, up 22 compared to yesterday.

The death toll has risen to 577, after the passing of a chronically ill 39-year-old patient.

Some 182 patients are currently hospitalized, with 13 of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 265,129 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 3,041 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,957. Pest County is the second most affected, with 615 cases, followed by Fejér County (376 cases).