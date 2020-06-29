Number of active COVID-19 cases drops to 875

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 875, down from 876 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

About 38% of these cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown by three to 4,145. All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of recoveries stands at 2,685 (no change from yesterday).

The death toll has risen to 585, after the passing of four elderly, chronically ill patients.

Some 170 patients are currently hospitalized, with nine of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 273,897 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 1,763 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,977. Pest County is the second most affected, with 618 cases, followed by Fejér County (376 cases).