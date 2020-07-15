Number of active COVID-19 cases drops to 541

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 541, down from 557 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

About 39% of these cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown by five to 4,263. All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of recoveries has increased to 3,126, up 20 compared to yesterday.

The death toll stands at 595 (no change).

Some 125 patients are currently hospitalized, with five of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 299,185 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 2,979 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,997. Pest County is the second most affected, with 645 cases, followed by Fejér County (379 cases).