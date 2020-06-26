Number of active COVID-19 cases declines to 886

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 886, down from 906 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

About 38% of these cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown by four, to 4,127.

The number of recoveries has increased to 2,663, up 23 compared to yesterday.

The death toll has risen to 578, after the passing of an elderly, chronically ill patient.

Some 179 patients are currently hospitalized, with 13 of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 267,056 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 2,801 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,959. Pest County is the second most affected, with 616 cases, followed by Fejér County (376 cases).