Number of active coronavirus cases drops to 857

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 857, down from 878 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

About 38% of these cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown by two to 4,157. All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of recoveries has increased to 2,714, up 22 compared to yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 586, after the passing of an elderly, chronically ill patient.

Some 169 patients are currently hospitalized, with eight of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 277,750 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 1,412 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,979. Pest County is the second most affected, with 625 cases, followed by Fejér County (377 cases).