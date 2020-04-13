New protective equipment arrives on Easter Monday

Ekaterina Sidorina

Six more planes landed in Budapest on Easter Monday, bringing 5.3 million masks, six million gloves and 86,000 pieces of protective clothing from Beijing and Shanghai, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó has announced on his Facebook page.

LOT Polish Airlines forms part of the Hungary-China air bridge. Photo by Grand Warszawski/Shutterstock.com

He has pointed out that the Chinese customs regulations are being tightened up to guarantee the quality standards of protective gear, therefore the new shipments will be prepared in line with these changes.

"On Easter Monday, we think with special respect for those who are involved in health protection throughout the world and those who take care of the security of our country in this difficult situation. For their work, it is necessary to ensure that the purchase of protective equipment is continuous,” Szijjártó emphasized.

"The virus does not take into account our holidays, so the China-Hungary air bridge must be operating at Easter to ensure the safe supply of hospitals, offices, and police and military units with health equipment," the foreign minister added.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including weekends and bank holidays, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.