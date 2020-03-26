NÉBIH introduces safety measures

Nicholas Pongratz

The National Food Chain Safety Authority (NÉBIH) has introduced several new measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, writes magyarmezogazdasag.hu.

Among other things, the agency’s experts have prepared thematic briefings and will make support visits to help keep businesses safe.

The agency has compiled a number of guides for effective defense, which can be found on its website. The brochures provide useful practical advice for livestock keepers, food retailers, caterers and operators of local markets.

The guides are constantly expanding on the basis of questions and comments received by NÉBIH, magyarmezogazdasag.hu adds.