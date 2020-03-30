Nearly 20% of Hungarians especially vulnerable to coronavirus

MTI – Econews

Close to one-fifth of Hungarians are especially vulnerable to infection by COVID-19, state news wire MTI reports, citing a dossier of data related to the pandemic compiled by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

There are almost two million people in Hungary aged 65 or above.

The data show 19.3% of Hungaryʼs residents are 65 or older, a high-risk group for COVID-19. The number of 65-and-overs stands at 1.9 million. About three-tenths of them live alone, although that ratio is significantly higher in the Great Plains region, in Southern Transdanubia and in the capital.

About 92,000 Hungarians 65 and older got help at home from their local council last year. Some 184,000 had meals provided for them.

The dossier shows that 1.1 million primary and secondary school students are learning from home, with school buildings closed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

A further 330,500 kindergarteners and 38,600 children in creches are also at home with their families.

Some 285,100 university and college students are studying remotely.

