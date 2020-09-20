More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 12,916, with 1,070 new cases registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Some 41% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 17,990, up from 16,920 yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 683, after the passing of eight patients.

The number of recoveries has grown to 4,391.

Currently, 404 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 32 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 615,999 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 25,583 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 7,472. Pest County is the second most affected, with 2,455 cases, followed by Fejér County (899 cases).