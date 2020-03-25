MOL switches plant to sanitizer production

MTI – Econews

Hungarian oil and gas company MOL has switched its lubricants unit MOL Lub in Almásfüzitő (64 km northwest of Budapest) to sanitizer production to support the fight against coronavirus, MOL told state news wire MTI on Wednesday.

Image by Shutterstock.com

MOL switched over a production line, which earlier made windshield cleaner fluid, to hand and surface sanitizer production in just two weeks, they said.

The plant is making around 50,000 liters of sanitizer a day in three shifts.

MOL Lub has already delivered the first volumes to hospitals, waste managers, public utilities and municipalities and is working to launch retail sales of the product as soon as possible.

MOL will also start making sanitizer products at its plants in Slovakia and Croatia, they added.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including on weekends, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.