MÁV receives disinfectant from MOL

 Nicholas Pongratz
 Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 11:00

MOL delivered 42,000 liters of hand and surface disinfectants to the State Healthcare Center, while MÁV Zrt. received 24,000 liters, the oil company said, according to portfolio.hu. 

Photo by Lenush/Shutterstock.com

For the third week in a row, MOL has been producing disinfectants at one of its plants.

By the end of last week, the company, in cooperation with the Operational Council, had shipped almost half a million liters of products for hand and surface disinfecting to public institutions and those at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus, portfolio.hu adds.

 

 

