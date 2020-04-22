MÁV receives disinfectant from MOL

remember me
MOL delivered 42,000 liters of hand and surface disinfectants to the State Healthcare Center, while MÁV Zrt. received 24,000 liters, the oil company said, according to portfolio.hu.
For the third week in a row, MOL has been producing disinfectants at one of its plants.
By the end of last week, the company, in cooperation with the Operational Council, had shipped almost half a million liters of products for hand and surface disinfecting to public institutions and those at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus, portfolio.hu adds.
