Masks could be mandatory across Hungary from next week, report says

MTI – Econews

The use of masks in public places could be made mandatory across Hungary from next week to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, state news wire MTI report citing an article by daily Magyar Nemzet.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The paper noted in its Tuesday issue that the compulsory use of masks in public places was introduced in Budapest from Monday.

Magyar Nemzet said restrictions on movement introduced because of the pandemic late in March could be eased from the coming week - in line with internationally accepted guidelines - allowing businesses such as clothing, book, and toy retailers, which have been closed for weeks, to reopen as long as there is compliance with social distancing rules.

Customer numbers in supermarkets could be limited based on store size, and the three-hour period Hungarians 65 years and over have supermarkets and pharmacies to themselves could be reduced, the paper said.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has said a gradual return to normal routines could start in the period after May 3.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including weekends and bank holidays, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.

