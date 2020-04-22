Magyar Suzuki to restart production on April 29

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian unit of Japanese carmaker Suzuki will restart production at its plant in Esztergom, north of Budapest, on April 29, Magyar Suzukiʼs communications director told state news wire MTI on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Zsuzsanna Bonnar-Csonka said production will be ramped up gradually, initially employees will start working in a single shift. The company has reorganized its production process to ensure proper health protection measures are in place, she added.

Earlier, Magyar Suzuki had announced a shutdown at the plant from March 23 until April 3 and then extended the shutdown by a further two weeks at the start of April.

Magyar Suzuki earlier said the shutdown would affect 3,200 workers.