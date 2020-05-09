Hungaryʼs COVID-19 cases hits 3,213

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 3,213, up 35 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

The death toll has increased to 405, up 13 since yesterday.

The total number of recoveries stands at 904, representing a daily increase of 39.

At the moment, there are 1,904 active cases of COVID-19 in Hungary.

The website did not disclose the number of people requiring hospitalization and ventilation at this time.

So far, 103,258 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. The number of people currently in compulsory home quarantine stands at 10,927.

Looking at all diagnosed cases so far, Budapest is the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,562. Pest county continues to be the second most affected, with 424 cases, followed by Fejér county (317 cases).

