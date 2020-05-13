Hungaryʼs coronavirus cases reach 3,341

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 3,341, up 36 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu. Recoveries continue to outpace new infections.

The death toll stands at 430, after the passing of five chronically ill patients.

The total number of recoveries has climbed to 1,102, up 95 compared to yesterday.

The information site says that there are 1,809 active cases of coronavirus in Hungary as a whole. Approximately 60% of the active cases are located in either the capital or Pest County.

The number of people requiring hospitalization has decreased to 688, with 45 of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 118,500 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 11,053 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest is the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,609. Pest County continues to be the second most affected, with 456 cases, followed by Fejér County (338 cases).

