Hungary to get Avigan for treatment of Covid-19 patients

Ekaterina Sidorina

The research center of the University of Pécs received 12,200 pieces of Japanese-registered influenza drug Avigan this morning (Saturday, May 23), said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.

Avigan, also known as favipiravir, T-705, or favilavir is an antiviral drug whose early laboratory studies show it is effective in the treatment of coronavirus. Photo by bonilook / Shutterstock.com

In his Facebook video, the minister mentioned that its active ingredient, favipiravir, has been found to be effective against COVID-19. Hungary is one of the 29 countries to receive the medicine from Japan for treatment and further clinical testing.

Professor Gábor L. Kovács, who also participated in the Facebook video, said that Avigan will be used for tests on 100 Hungarian patients “under controlled conditions and with the utmost care.”