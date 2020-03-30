Hungary ready to join EC’s RescEU program

Bence Gaál

The Catastrophe Protection Directorate of the Interior Ministry said that Hungary is ready to join the European Commission’s (EC) RescEU program, which offers member states support in exchange for storing strategic medical equipment, according to a report by abouthungary.hu.

The EC decided to establish a strategic stockpile of medical equipment in an effort to assist the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The RescEU program is an element of the Union Civil Protection Mechanism.

Member states have to pay 10% of the cost of the stockpile, while the EC covers the rest.

According to the report, the Hungarian government declared its intent to actively participate in the RescEU program yesterday, and has begun setting up a storage facility and stockpiling medical equipment.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including on weekends, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.