Hungary coronavirus cases rise to 19

MTI – Econews

Hungarian authorities reported three more cases of the new coronavirus in the country on Friday, bringing the total to 19, state news wire MTI reports.

Image: Shutterstock.com

The three new cases are all men and are already being treated in Szent László Hospital, according to the governmentʼs official website for coronavirus news, koronavirus.gov.hu. All three new patients are Hungarian citizens.

One of the new patients is a 67-year-old man who has come into contact with a high number of foreign nationals through his job. The other one is a 41-year-old man who has visited the United Kingdom and the Netherlands recently. The third new case is a 27-year-old man who had been in contact with another known patient who has visited Israel.

Health officials in cooperation with law enforcement are currently investigating who could have been in contact with the new patients.

The 16 coronavirus cases in the country include nine Iranians, one Brit and nine Hungarians. One of the patients has made a full recovery.