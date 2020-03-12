Your cart

Hungary coronavirus cases reach 16

 BBJ
 Thursday, March 12, 2020, 11:16

Three more people have tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the total number of confirmed cases in Hungary to 16, according to the governmentʼs official coronavirus information website.

Image by Shutterstock (Photo for illustrative purposes only.)

The new cases are a Hungarian woman who was quarantined at Szent János Hospital some days ago, an Iranian student who was in contact with the first Iranian student in Hungary who tested positive for the virus, and a Hungarian man who visited Israel recently.

In accordance with the procedures issued by Hungaryʼs Chief Medical Officer, epidemiological inquiry and contact investigation will commence immediately in these cases.

There is a total of nine Iranian, one British, and six Hungarian citizens infected with coronavirus in Hungary at the time of writing. Some 65 people are currently quarantined.

 

 

