Hungary and Germany drop travel restrictions for citizens

Bence Gaál

Citizens of Germany and Hungary are now allowed to freely travel to each otherʼs countries without facing restrictions, according to a report by government website kormany.hu.

Image by Aleks/Shutterstock.com

"The handling of the epidemic has proven to be successful in Germany, and this is affording the opportunity for the government to lift the restrictions concerning passenger traffic," Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on his Facebook page.

The minister stressed that the lifting of restrictions is especially important for Hungarians working in Germany and their families.

"Germany is Hungary’s number one trade partner, many Hungarians work in Germany, and the performance of their work and contact with their families have faced major difficulties in the recent period," Szijjártó noted.

The restrictions were lifted on Sunday morning, meaning that Germans citizens are now free to enter Hungary’s territory, and Hungarians coming home are exempt from having to undergo a two-week mandatory home quarantine.