Hungarians increasing food purchases

 Nicholas Pongratz
 Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 09:00

Due to the global spread of the coronavirus and the emergency announced in Hungary, ever more Hungarians are stocking up on provisions for fear of a major epidemic, writes penzcentrum.hu. 

Although many people are accumulating food supplies, there is no need to worry about shortages. While shopping malls are stagnating, supermarkets and hypermarkets are crowded.

According to the data so far, Hungarians have spent a similar amount on food in the last few days as they did around Christmas.

According to a manager at Tesco, there is a temporary shortage of certain product types, such as canned food, because they are increasingly sought by customers, but there is a supply of everything, penzcentrum.hu.

 

 

