Hungarian-Serbian border crossing points opened to commuters, farmers

Bence Gaál

Three crossing points on the Hungarian-Serbian borders were opened today to nearby commuters and farmers, according to a report by government website kormany.hu.

Péter Szijjártó (Photo by MTI/Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade/Mátyás Borsos)

The measure, which involves crossing points at Röszke, Tompa, and Hercegszántó, ensures that commuters do not suffer too great a level of economic damage because of the consequences of the novel coronavirus epidemic.

At a joint press conference with Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić in Horgoš, on the Serbian side of the Röszke border crossing point, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said, "Serbian and Hungarian citizens can once again use the three aforementioned border crossing points for the purposes of employment or agricultural work within a 50-kilometer zone in the vicinity of the border. This will require a certification that they live within 50 kilometers of the border, and a document from their employer confirming that their place of work is within 50 kilometers of the border, or proof of the fact that the land they wish to cultivate is within the 50-kilometer zone."

"President of the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians István Pásztor and local Members of Parliament on the Hungarian side of the border drew attention to the difficulties being experienced by commuters," he added.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including weekends and bank holidays, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.