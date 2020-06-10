Hungarian-Croatian border to open on Friday

MTI – Econews

Hungary will open all crossings along its border with Croatia from Friday, lifting travel restrictions for the two countriesʼ citizens, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on his Facebook page.

According to a report by state news wire MTI, Szijjártó said that the decision to open the border crossings had been made after a telephone talk between the Hungarian and the Croatian prime minister on Tuesday evening.

All seven border crossings will be open from Friday and people making cross border trips will no longer need to self-quarantine, he said.

Hungary closed its borders to non-essential travel in March to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus but later eased restrictions for commuters.

Hungary has since lifted border restrictions for entry into the country by Serbian, Slovenian, Austrian, Czech, German, and Slovak nationals.