HUF 8,000 fine for lack of mask on public transport

Nicholas Pongratz

The Municipality of Budapest has ordered that, from now on, passengers who do not or wear a mask on routes run by the Budapest Transport Center (BKK) may be fined HUF 8,000 by BKK inspectors in addition to being excluded from the trip, writes conservative daily newspaper Világgazdaság.

Image by Shutterstock.com

In addition to the ban on visiting social institutions, the protection of cultural institutions has also been strengthened.

At their meeting, members of the Metropolitan Operational Tribunal consulted with Gyula Kincses, President of the Hungarian Medical Chamber, on measures to slow down the spread of the epidemic.

Based on these, it was decided that the Metropolitan Municipality would increase its own test capacity in its social institutions, including those for the homeless and the elderly, and order mandatory mask-wearing in markets, capital-maintained cultural institutions, museums, libraries, archives, cinemas, theaters, the Budapest Cultural Center and the enclosed rooms of the Budapest Zoo and Botanical Garden.