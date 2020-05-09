Home quarantine to be monitored via app

Ekaterina Sidorina

People in home quarantine are agreeing on digital monitoring of their restrictive measure compliance, Lieutenant Colonel Róbert Kiss said during the Operational Group briefing today (Saturday, May 9).

Image by Oleksiichik / Shutterstock.com

He announced that 266 people have agreed to the monitoring. The supervision by the police can be performed if those in home quarantine download an app.

The Operational Group also informed that 799 people were obliged by the authorities to go into home quarantine on Friday, making it 10,927 people quarantined at the moment.

