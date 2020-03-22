Home delivery rules eased due to COVID-19

MTI – Econews

Ordering and delivering from shops with daily consumer goods or food from the restaurants can now be done without the need for any notification and registration, the Ministry of Innovation and Technology (ITM) announced on Saturday (March 21).

Photo by fizkes/Shuttestock.com

The aim of the measure is to create the most flexible framework for access to products that meet consumer’s daily needs and also to help traders facilitate the delivery of goods, state news agency MTI reports.

ITM has also added that the spread of the pandemic can be slowed down if everyone who can do so stays at home. To this end, the government has made it easier for businesses to conduct out-of-business and mail order trading to help consumers in the challenging times.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including on weekends, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.