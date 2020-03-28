Healthcare workers to travel free on interurban public traffic

MTI – Econews

Healthcare workers will be able to travel for free in interurban public traffic, State Secretary Tamás Schanda of the Ministry of Innovation and Technology announced at the daily press conference of the coronavirus operative group today (March 28), state news service MTI reports.

Photo by Privetphoto/Shutterstock.com

According to Schanda, public transport timetables are changing to reflect the curfew and the increasing numbers of people working from home.

From March 30 to April 10, all public service providers will switch to a public holiday timetable, with the usual weekend traffic on Saturday and Sunday.

The state secretary insisted that there is no shortage of goods in Hungary and that consumer protection checks are continuing.