Guller: Hungarians can responsibly help relaunch the economy

Nicholas Pongratz

According to Zoltán Guller, CEO of the Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTÜ), Hungarians can contribute to the relaunch of the job-creating economy by using the available opportunities in a disciplined manner, such as by observing the rules, visiting restaurant terraces, and visiting safe outdoor programs and beaches, writes origo.hu.

Zoltán Guller, CEO of the Hungarian Tourism Agency. Photo courtesy of MTÜ

With the rural relief ordered by the government outside Pest County and Budapest, domestic tourism can gradually start again.

According to a representative population survey by MTÜ, many would take advantage of domestic tourism as early as June.

This seems to be confirmed by the fact that the number of cancellations has stopped since the easing, and new bookings and requests for quotations are coming.