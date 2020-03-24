GreenGo offering fleet to assist elderly

Nicholas Pongratz

In the wake of the coronavirus, GreenGo has offered part of its electric car sharing fleet to the Metropolitan Police Department to help it organize care for the elderly, says portfolio.hu.

In addition, anyone who wants to travel to Budapest in an emergency situation can sign up for free at GreenGo and will get a 30% discount on their fare.

“In the current situation, we want to help the people of Budapest to manage their urgent matters safely, which is why we decided to cancel the registration fee indefinitely,” said Bálint Michaletzky, CEO of GreenGo.