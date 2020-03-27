Govʼt introduces curfew restrictions

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs government is introducing curfew restrictions from March 28 until April 11 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in a weekly interview on public radio on Friday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Zsolt Szigetvári/MTI

Orbán stressed that the government is decreeing "restrictions" on movement outside of peopleʼs homes, not a "prohibition".

The decree allows people to leave their homes for work or for "essential" activities such as buying food.

The decree also sets times when over-65s can do their shopping with the aim of keeping them separate from young people who may be asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus.

Orbán said "hospital commanders", in uniform, would take control of oversight at all hospitals in the country from Monday. They will ensure regulations are observed and supply stocks are sufficient, he added.