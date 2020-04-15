Fuel sales dive after introduction of restrictions on movement

MTI – Econews

Gasoline sales in Hungary dropped about one-third and diesel sales fell almost 25% late in March, after restrictions on movement were ordered by the government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, Hungarian news agency MTI reports, citing data compiled from members of the Hungarian Petroleum Association (MASZ).

Image by Pixabay

MASZ noted that vehicle fuel sales in January-February were up about 5% from the same period a year earlier.

The MASZ data show first-quarter gasoline sales increased 3.4% year-on-year to 339 million liters. Diesel sales edged down 0.6% to 551 million liters.

