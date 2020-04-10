EC distributes 2nd half of assistance

Nicholas Pongratz

The European Commission has already disbursed the second half of the EUR 608 million in liquidity assistance to combat the coronavirus, according to portfolio.hu.

Photo by Marian Weyo/Shutterstock.com

According to the information provided by the Commission, it would transfer the annual advance payment for this year to Hungary in two installments, one at the end of March and the other at the beginning of April.

At the end of March, EUR 304 mln had already been sent, and now the second tranche of EUR 304 mln has also been sent, according to the Commission’s official database, portfolio.hu adds.