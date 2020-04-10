EC distributes 2nd half of assistance

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The European Commission has already disbursed the second half of the EUR 608 million in liquidity assistance to combat the coronavirus, according to portfolio.hu.
According to the information provided by the Commission, it would transfer the annual advance payment for this year to Hungary in two installments, one at the end of March and the other at the beginning of April.
At the end of March, EUR 304 mln had already been sent, and now the second tranche of EUR 304 mln has also been sent, according to the Commission’s official database, portfolio.hu adds.
scroll for moreall times CET
Airon Trust Fiduciary Asset Management LLC
KCG Partners Law Firm
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben