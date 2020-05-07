Dr. Rose offers COVID-19 screening with medical consultation

Bence Gaál

Dr. Rose Private Hospital now offers coronavirus screening, including medical consultation and evaluation at its Mom Park clinic subsidiary for both private and corporate patients, the hospital tells the Budapest Business Journal.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The private hospital offers two different kinds of services.

One is a complex COVID-19 screening, which involves a rapid antibody test and PCR followed by a test evaluation and consultation by a physician.

The other service is a rapid COVID-19 test followed by medical consultation.

The clinic only accepts asymptomatic patients for testing.

The decision to offer testing at Dr.Roseʼs separate Mom Park clinic is aimed at excluding the possibility of bringing in any infectious patients to the hospital and minimizing the waiting times and the use of common areas.

In order to minimize patient contact, only credit card payment is accepted.