Deloitte: Younger generations less stressed due to epidemic

Nicholas Pongratz

Deloitte conducted a series of surveys between November 2019 and April 2020 to assess the perspective of younger generations, according to uzletem.hu.

Photo by DimaBerlin/Shutterstock.com

In the primary questionnaire, around 48% of those born roughly from the year 2000 on, also known as generation Z, while 44% of the millennials, declared themselves always or generally stressed.

However, in the follow-up questionnaire, the level of anxiety fell by eight percentage points in both generations, suggesting that upheaval caused by the epidemic may also have benefits.

In the primary survey, half of respondents said society was already too late in repairing the damage caused by climate change.

In the follow-up survey, this figure also fell, meaning that the environmental impact of the epidemic raised hopes that we still had time to act and protect the planet, the business website adds.