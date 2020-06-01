Death tally from COVID-19 reaches 527, more than 2,150 recovered

Robin Marshall

The number of confirmed people infected with the coronavirus in Hungary now stands at 3,892, according to the latest figures from government information website About Hungary; 527 have died. Some 11,226 are in compulsory home quarantine, while 2,156 have recovered.

Photo by Tania Kitura/Shutterstock.com

The government says the total number of active COVID-19 cases is 1,209, with the central hotspot for the virus still very much the capital city: 41% of those infected, 59% of the dead, and 48% of the recovered all have Budapest addresses. There are currently 417 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus, 25 of whom are on ventilators.

Today (Monday, June 1), Minister of Justice Judit Varga said Hungary has successfully concluded the first phase of its efforts against the novel coronavirus and will be the first European Union member to lift its state of emergency, due on June 20, according to Reuters.

“We have managed so far to prevent the pandemic from reaching tragic proportions similar to some member states. This has been possible because the Hungarian government took all the necessary measures in due time and could rely on the sacrifice and discipline of the Hungarian citizens,” Varga wrote in an article published by portal EUObserver, as cited by About Hungary.