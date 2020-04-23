Daimler to gradually restart production at base in Hungary

MTI – Econews

German carmaker Daimler will gradually restart production at its plant in Kecskemét (about 85 km southeast of Budapest) from Tuesday, April 28, Mercedes-Benz Manufacturing Hungary said on Thursday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The plant will reopen parallel with the introduction of strict hygiene and health protection measures to ensure workersʼ safety and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Production at the plant in Kecskemét was suspended on March 20 because of the pandemic.

The plantʼs workers all received their base salaries during the shutdown.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including weekends and bank holidays, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.