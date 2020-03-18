Your cart

Coronavirus successfully isolated in Hungarian lab

 BBJ
 Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 10:15

Chief Medical Officer Cecília Müller said that COVID-19 has been successfully isolated National Safety Laboratory of the National Center for Public Health, according to a report by Abouthungary.hu

Image: Shutterstock.com

She noted that this pavest the way to testing new antiviral therapies and developing a vaccine against the virus, adding that isolating the virus allows researchers to better understand how COVID-19 functions.

Müller also said that the instituteʼs researchers have substantial experience regarding earlier forerunners of the current virus, and the testing of an antiviral drug is also in progress.

According to the report, the pathogen was isolated under the supervision of virology specialist Zoltán Kiss. The virus will be made available to local and foreign researchers in live and non-live versions.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including on weekends, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.

 

 

