Budapest Airport monthly passenger count plummets to 9,870

Bence Gaál

Due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Ferenc Liszt International Airport handled only 9,870 passengers in April 2020, down more than 99% compared to the same period of 2019, operator Budapest Airport said.

In April 2019, the airport handled some 1,337,871 passengers.

The average daily passenger traffic fell to 329, from 44,500 last year. There were days when traffic failed to reach 180.

The number of landings and takeoffs fell to 1,129 from 10,034 last April.

However, Budapest Airport says that life is slowly returning to airports from May, and aviation is restarting in several countries amidst heightened safety measures. From May, traffic began growing slowly at Ferenc Liszt International Airport as well, after a number of airlines announced relaunching flights to Budapest.

