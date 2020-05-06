BMW postpones opening of Hungary plant by a year

MTI – Econews

German carmaker BMW will postpone the opening of its plant in Debrecen (about 195 km east of Budapest) by a year because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, chairman Oliver Zipse said on a conference call after the release of the companyʼs first-quarter earnings report on Wednesday.

Image by Pixabay

"In the current situation, we are carefully reviewing all our projects as a matter of principle...As an example of this: since expected demand is always a relevant factor for us, we have decided to postpone the opening of the plant in Hungary by a year," Zipse said, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The construction of the EUR 1 billion plant in Debrecen was slated to start in the spring, MTI reported earlier. The plant will employ about 1,000 people and have a capacity to turn out around 150,000 vehicles a year.