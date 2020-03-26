BKK to change the Budapest night-time transport schedule

Ekaterina Sidorina

Due to the general reduction of the daytime public transport in the capital as a result of COVID-19 measures, the night-time schedule is changing its regularity as well.

The implementations of the adjustments will starting from tonight (Friday, March 27).

Buses will depart every 15 minutes in the inner city, states BBK’s announcement.

The routes operating in the outer districts and the larger housing estates will run every 30 minutes, those in suburban areas every 60 minutes.

The M2 and M4 metro trains will follow the usual workday schedule even on Friday and Saturday.

The Budapest Transport Center (BBK) advices passengers plan their trip in advance or with the use of the BKK Futár app in order to get updated information on the changes of the public transportation’s operation.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including on weekends, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.