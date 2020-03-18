Baranya Hotel offered as quarantine hospital

BBJ

Hungarian businessman Elek Nagy says his central company, Stelius Befektetési Zrt., has offered the Baranya Hotel in Harkány (230 km southwest of Budapest), to help combat the coronavirus epidemic, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Photo by Baranyahotel.hu

Nagy made his offer known to Minister of Interior Sándor Pintér via a letter sent on March 17.

In case the businessmanʼs offer is accepted, the Operational Corps may use the 105-room hotel, with its full capacity and services as a quarantine hospital.

"At this juncture, at this stage of the epidemic, it is our common responsibility to be involved in the coronavirus defense mission to the best of our ability," said Nagy, who also acts as the president of the Budapest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BKIK).

