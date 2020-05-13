Automotive sector output drops almost one-fifth on pandemic shutdowns

MTI – Econews

Output of Hungaryʼs automotive sector, normally an engine of industrial growth, dropped by 19.8% year-on-year in March as factories shut down to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, state news wire MTI reports, citing a detailed reading of data released by the Central Statistics Office (KSH).

Vehicle manufacturing fell by 28% and parts manufacturing by 13.1%.

The output of the automotive sector accounted for about 26% of total manufacturing output in March.

The output of the computer, electronics and optical equipment sector, which accounts for around 13pc of manufacturing output, increased 1.7% year-on-year in March.

The output of food, drink and tobacco products rose 12.7%. The sector generates around 12% of manufacturing output.

Headline industrial output was down 5.6% in March, KSH confirmed.

Adjusted for the number of workdays industrial output was down 10%.

In a month-on-month comparison, industrial output was down a seasonally- and workday-adjusted 10.4% in March.

The export volume of the industrial sector decreased 8.1% year-on-year in March as exports of the automotive sector dropped 21.8% and exports of the computer, electronics and optical equipment sector were down 1.8%.

Domestic sales of the industrial sector fell 0.8%, with manufacturing sales dropping by 1.9%.

Order stock in parts of the manufacturing sector which KSH tracks was down 6.5% at the end of March from twelve months earlier. New order volume fell 10.1% as new domestic orders were up 1.6% but new export orders were down by 11.9%.

For the period January-March, industrial output edged up 0.1% year-on-year.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including weekends and bank holidays, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.