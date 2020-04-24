Audi Hungaria, union reps reach agreement on jobs

MTI – Econews

The management of German carmaker Audiʼs Hungarian unit has reached an agreement with union representatives on converting "a certain part" of benefits to additional leave in the interest of mitigating the impact of a shutdown because of the pandemic and preserving jobs, Audi Hungaria communications director Mónika Czechmeister told state news wire MTI.

Workersʼ monthly incomes will not change, Czechmeister said.

She noted that Audi Hungaria shut down production at its plant in Győr (123 km west of Budapest) on March 23 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Production was restarted on a six-cylinder petrol engine line on April 14, and other engine production lines have started up again in recent days, although in a single shift, she added.

Vehicle production is expected to start in days, Czechmeister said. The goal is to gradually ramp up production in all areas, she added.

