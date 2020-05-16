Additional medical services to restart from Monday

Ekaterina Sidorina

Additional medical services and screenings will restart from Monday, national chief medical officer Cecília Müller said during the Operational Group meeting on Friday, May 15.

According to the announcement, the patients will be required to undergo the body temperature measurement and the questionnaire filling. In case of the COVID-19 suspicions, the services will be provided only after test results are negative.

Cardiovascular patient care should be a priority, Müller added.

During Friday’s teleconference with hospital directors Minister of Human Resources Miklós Kásler stated that Monday would see “a new phase in relaunching hospital services”, as the main aim of the government is to focus on the “gradual restart”.

