75% of local markets open

Nicholas Pongratz

According to a survey by the National Chamber of Agriculture (NAK), more than 75% of traditional markets and 65% of local producer markets are now open, following previous closures, says agroinform.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

As markets will now play an even bigger role in the local supply of goods than ever before, NAK is calling on local governments and market operators to not restrict the distribution of primary vegetables, fruits, ornamental cut flowers, annual seedlings and local food.

The health risk of the markets may be much lower than that of closed shops, the agriculture website notes.