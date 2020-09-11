718 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 6,264, with 718 new cases registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Some 43% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 10,909, up from 10,191 yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 631, after the passing of an elderly, chronically ill patient.

The number of recoveries has grown to 4,014.

Currently, 259 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 12 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 517,222 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 25,117 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 4,735. Pest County is the second most affected, with 1,568 cases, followed by Fejér County (630 cases).