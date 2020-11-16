6,495 new COVID-19 cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 110,256, with 6,495 new cases and 93 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 3,190.

Some 23% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 147,961.

The number of recoveries has risen to 34,010.

Currently, 7,236 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 582 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,360,840 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. The number of tests carried out has increased only by 6,098, which is below the number of reported new coronavirus cases. Koronavirus.gov.hu says that this is due to a delay in data provision, adding that the number of tests carried out will be updated later today.

Some 35,090 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 35,174. Pest County is the second most affected, with 19,247 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (10,639 cases).

The number of curfew violations registered by authorities throughout the country so far stands at 3,080.