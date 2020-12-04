6,212 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 164,018, with 6,212 new cases and 189 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 5,513.

Some 20% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 231,844 up from 315,844 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 68,525.

Currently, 7,812 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 639 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,894,753 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 53,238 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 49,680. Pest County is the second most affected, with 30,897 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (15,202 cases).

The number of curfew violations registered by authorities throughout the country so far has reached 9,165.